A 24-year-old man was arrested with an “Italy-made pistol” after allegedly fighting with a law student and opening fire outside a college in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park, police said on Sunday. They added that a case of attempt to murder was registered at Knowledge Park police station. Police said a case of robbery was also registered against the suspect at Dankaur police station in 2019. (HT Photo/ Representational) more

Police identified the suspect as a resident of Atta Gujran village, who is also a BA LLB student at a government college in Greater Noida.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old BA LLB student, a resident of Greater Noida West, filed a complaint at Knowledge Park police station. The complaint said, “On Thursday morning (November 19), I had a heated argument with one of my batchmates. Later, around 2.30pm, my batchmate called three of his associates and assaulted me. They also fired in the air.”

Police said the incident took place outside the college and the fight broke out over a petty issue. “Following the dispute, the victim’s classmate called his 24-year-old cousin and two friends,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The officer said, “To create terror, the victim’s cousin fired in the air using an Italy-made pistol. With the help of electronic surveillance, we arrested the prime suspect on Saturday night.”

Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Knowledge Park police station, said, “The illegal weapon used in the crime has been recovered, and a case of attempt to murder and assault under the BNS [Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita] was registered against four suspects. Efforts are underway to nab the others.”

The police investigation revealed that the 24-year-old, whose family is in the transport business, bought the illegal pistol around two years ago from one of his former drivers. Police said a case of robbery was also registered against the suspect at Dankaur police station in 2019.