Opposition misleading farmers over wheat procurement: Saini

Accusing the opposition of having no real issues and misleading farmers under the pretext of crop procurement, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday assured the peasants that every grain of their produce will be purchased. The CM said that the BJP government has given jobs to 1.80 lakh youths after assuming power in 2014, of which 36,000 jobs were given during the third-tenure. (Sourced)

Addressing a ‘Dhanyawad Evam Vikas Rally’ in Meham on Sunday, CM Saini pointedly addressed concerns of the farmers about crop procurement. Saini said that the opposition is spreading misinformation about gate passes. “The government has made arrangements to ensure that no farmer faces any difficulties. Duties for crop procurement have been clearly assigned. The interests of farmers are central to our policies,” he said.

The CM said that the BJP government has given jobs to 1.80 lakh youths after assuming power in 2014, of which 36,000 jobs were given during the third-tenure. Addressing the gathering, CM Saini said that recruiting youth with transparency remains the BJP government’s top-priority. He said that out of 1.80 lakh youths given jobs, as many as 11,000 individuals belong to Rohtak district. Saini also laid the foundation stone for projects worth ₹202 crore in the district.

Dynasty leaders ignored future of Haryana voters

Earlier in the day during a rally in Jind district, the CM alleged that the dynasty leaders ignored the future of Haryana voters and failed to fulfill aspirations of common public. “They remained busy in securing the future of their family members and ignored your children’s prospects,” Saini added.

Jind gets infra push worth ₹253 crore

Chandigarh CM Saini on Sunday unveiled development projects worth ₹253 crore in Jind, giving a major push to infrastructure and public services in the district. Saini said that the BJP government has spent ₹2,217 crore on development projects in Jind over the past eleven and half-years against ₹380 crore spent during the previous Congress government’s tenure.

The CM laid the foundation stones for 12 projects worth about ₹141 crore and inaugurated three projects with a combined cost of over ₹112 crore. Among the key projects inaugurated included Jind distributary, micro-irrigation systems at the village level, solar-powered irrigation facilities and a reservoir for water storage in Intal Khurd village.

CM Saini also announced that one of the 10 new Industrial Model Township (IMT) planned in the state will be established in Jind and a land acquisition process will be initiated through the e-Bhoomi portal.

Saini also dedicated the Dr BR Ambedkar Library building at Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University and laid the foundation stone of development projects at Manoharpur village.