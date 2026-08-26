Travelling by black-and-yellow taxis, autos to cost more in Mumbai from September 1 after fare revision

Commuting by CNG-run black and yellow cabs and auto rickshaws will be costlier for people in Mumbai from September 1 with the transport authority on Wednesday revising its fares, officials said. After the revision, passengers will have to pay ₹33 instead of the existing ₹31 for the first 1.5 km in a taxi. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority has approved a fare hike of ₹2 for black-and-yellow taxis and ₹1 for auto-rickshaws plying in the metropolitan region, an official of the Regional Transport Office said.

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After the revision, passengers will have to pay ₹33 instead of the existing ₹31 for the first 1.5 km in a taxi, while the minimum fare for an auto-rickshaw will increase to ₹27 from ₹26, he said.

The MMRTA, chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary, approved the fare revision at its meeting last Thursday, based on the formula derived by the four-member Khatua panel for revising fares of black-and-yellow taxis and auto-rickshaws in Maharashtra.

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As per the minutes of the meeting finalised on Wednesday, the authority has increased the taxi fare from ₹20.66 per km to ₹21.90 per km. The fare for the first 1.5 km will consequently increase to ₹33 from ₹31.

Similarly, the auto-rickshaw fares have now gone up from ₹17.14 per km to ₹18.22 per km, with the fare for the first 1.5 km rising to ₹27 from ₹26.

The RTO official told PTI that taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers will be allowed to charge the revised fares only after calibrating the electronic fare meters fitted in their vehicles.

The authority has given taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers time until the end of November from September 1, to get their meters recalibrated. Those failing to do so will face penalties, the official said.

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The authority has revised taxi and auto-rickshaw fares in Mumbai after a gap of 18 months. The last fare hike of ₹3 each for taxis and auto-rickshaws in the MMR came into effect on February 1, 2025.

The MMR has more than 4.5 lakh auto-rickshaws and over 50,000 black-and-yellow taxis, with a majority of them running on compressed natural gas.

The Maharashtra government is currently conducting Marathi proficiency checks on the drivers of autorickshaws and cabs.