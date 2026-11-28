The Himachal Pradesh government is all set to implement the hospital management information system (HMIS) in various health institutions across the state. After the implementation, doctors in the state will have access to patient’s complete records and medical reports at the click of a button streamlining treatment and improving healthcare delivery To ensure the effective implementation, the government is deploying trained data entry operators and the necessary manpower. (HT Photo for representation) more

This system will enhance efficiency, transparency and accountability in hospital administration and healthcare delivery. It will facilitate digitisation and effective management of patient records, hospital-related information, data entry, report generation and other essential institutional processes.

To ensure the effective implementation, the government is deploying trained data entry operators and the necessary manpower. This will ensure timely entry, maintenance and updating of information, enabling health institutions to make better use of digital technology and improve patient care.

For the implementation and smooth functioning of the HMIS, the state government has approved the engagement of 661 data entry operators/junior office assistants (IT).

These personnel will support various technology-driven administrative and institutional activities. Their deployment will also streamline data management for students, teaching faculty, medical and non-medical staff, patients, hospitals, and various government schemes.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government is committed to provide specialised healthcare services to the people and strengthening health institutions by ensuring adequate manpower, modern technology, and improved infrastructure.

The CM highlighted the introduction of HMIS and the strengthening of IT-related manpower in medical institutions as measures to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the healthcare system.