People in Punjab living under ‘constant shadow of fear’: Pargat

Expressing concern over the “deteriorating law and order situation” in Punjab, state Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot and Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh on Monday visited the families of murder victims Kanav Mahajan and government teacher Jagdeep Singh, assuring them of support in their pursuit of justice. Expressing concern over the “deteriorating law and order situation” in Punjab, state Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot and Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh on Monday visited the families of murder victims Kanav Mahajan and government teacher Jagdeep Singh, assuring them of support in their pursuit of justice. They were accompanied by leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, MPs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Gurjeet Singh Aujla. (HT)

Accompanied by leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, MPs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Gurjeet Singh Aujla, and state working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala, the leaders met the bereaved families.

They first visited Gurdaspur to meet the family of Kanav Mahajan, who was killed on October 10, 2025. Later, they travelled to Jandiala Guru in Amritsar to meet the family of government school teacher Jagdeep Singh, who was murdered in broad daylight while dropping his daughter.

Pilot asserted that ensuring justice for Jagdeep’s family is a primary responsibility of the party and demanded the immediate arrest of all culprits.

He emphasised that all aspects of the case, including potential leads and the role of influential individuals raised by the victim’s family, must be thoroughly investigated. He said that no accused individual should be allowed to escape the law due to political or administrative patronage.

Pargat lashed out at the ruling AAP government, stating, “Under the current regime, citizens, teachers, and working-class people alike are living under a constant shadow of fear”.

Reiterating the party’s stance, the Congress leaders demanded strict legal action against the perpetrators in both cases.

What steps taken to check drug, arms smuggling from across border: Pilot to Shah

Ahead of the Union Home minister Amit Shah’s Punjab visit, Sachin Pilot on Monday asked him to explain what steps the BJP-led Centre had taken to prevent smuggling of drugs and arms into the border state from across the border.

Shah on Sunday announced that he will visit Punjab on October 20 and meet the family members of those who recently lost their lives for raising their voices against the drug menace in Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur.

The Home minister also alleged that the AAP government in Punjab has spared no effort in “pushing the state into the abyss of drugs”.

Pilot said when the Union home minister comes to Punjab, he should give a reply on what the Centre has done to stop smuggling of drugs and weapons through drones.

He pointed out that the Border Security Force (BSF), deployed along the international border, has 50 km under its jurisdiction.

“What steps have you taken to prevent the supply of arms and drugs? The BJP has been at the Centre for the past 12 years. He has to reply,” said Pilot while speaking to reporters in Batala.

“What are the Home ministry and the defence ministry doing? Drugs and guns, where are they coming from? Drug money supports illegal arms trade,” said Pilot, who is accompanied by Pargat Singh.

The central government should reply to those who are running gangs while sitting in jails and people are getting extortion calls. “Is not the home minister responsible for this?” he asked.

Pilot is on a five-day visit to Punjab to meet the families of gang violence victims, seeking justice for them.