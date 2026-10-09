Probe into illegal colony under construction in Ambala: Vij to DC

Taking cognisance of the complaint regarding an alleged unauthorised colony being developed in Mandore village of Ambala Cantonment, Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Thursday recommended the formation of a three-member panel to probe the matter. He directed the local SDM to investigate the matter and take action against the culprits, including suspension if negligence was found. (HT File)

The minister directed the deputy commissioner to constitute a three-member committee, chaired by the additional deputy commissioner to investigate the matter and take further action based on the report.

He was hearing public grievances at the PWD Rest House, where he directed concerned officials to investigate various complaints. He said that public complaints must be resolved within the stipulated time frame and negligence at any level will not be tolerated.

The minister took cognisance of a complaint from a resident of Tundla Mandi who had applied for a permanent roof under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, but had not received any benefits for a year.

He directed the local SDM to investigate the matter and take action against the culprits, including suspension if negligence was found.

Vij also issued instructions to municipal council officials regarding property tax dues, stating that the civic body owes approximately ₹70 crore in property tax, and effective action should be taken to recover it so that the funds can be used for development projects in Ambala Cantonment.

In another case, a retired Army Captain and a resident of Ambala Cantonment, complained of alleged land fraud worth ₹52 lakh and alleged that two named accused in the case had not yet been arrested. In response, Vij issued instructions to the Panjokhra police station in-charge to investigate the matter.