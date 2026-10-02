Probe into transnational human trafficking network: SIA Kashmir raids homes in Kulgam & Qazigund

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir conducted searches on Thursday at the residential premises of Gulam Nabi Khanday alias Charlie alias Mohsin alias Jerry Khan in Kulgam, and Ashiq Hussain Sheikh in Baghpora Yar Khushipora, Qazigund. The seized digital and documentary material will undergo detailed examination to uncover further linkages and evidence, officials said. (HT)

The searches form part of an ongoing investigation into a transnational syndicate trafficking unemployed youth from Jammu and Kashmir and other regions under the guise of overseas employment, subsequently exploiting them in cyber fraud operations in Myanmar.

Carried out in the early hours of Thursday under search warrants issued by a court in connection with FIR registered at police station SIA Kashmir, the operation led to the seizure of incriminating materials, including mobile phones, identity-related documents, PAN cards, a passport, and job agreements.

Preliminary investigations have brought to light an alleged modus operandi in which local facilitators, working in coordination with foreign-based handlers, lured vulnerable and unemployed youth with offers of jobs abroad.

The victims were allegedly routed through Thailand to the Myawaddy region of Myanmar, where they were subsequently subjected to exploitation and compelled to participate in cyber scam operations.

The SIA said the emerging dimensions of the case indicate the involvement of a transnational chain extending across jurisdictions, involving recruitment, movement, facilitation and exploitation of victims.

The investigation is being pursued to identify the complete network, its local and overseas linkages, and the financial and logistical channels supporting its operations. Cooperation from national agencies and international partners has also been solicited.

The seized digital and documentary material will undergo detailed examination to uncover further linkages and evidence, officials said.