As the demand for paddy straw as an industrial fuel in Punjab has increased manifold over the past years, the state agriculture department has sought a policy for its preservation, handling and rate fixation. There are 83 operational industrial boilers that account for the largest share, consuming 41 lakh tonnes, with 16 more plants planned. (HT Photo)

According to a senior official in the agriculture directorate, the department has taken up the matter with the state government and the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM).

“Against last year’s usage of 70 lakh tonnes of paddy straw as fuel, this year, the usage is already 25% more so far. The department has further predicted a quantum jump in the use of paddy straw as fuel in the coming years,” said additional director Jagdish Singh, who is dealing with stubble management and distribution of subsidised machines for in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy straw.

He added that entrepreneurs were also demanding incentive for covered storage godowns for paddy stubble on the lines of grain storage godowns.

Nearly 190 lakh tonnes of paddy straw is produced with the paddy grain. Science and technology department data indicates that industrial boilers, pellet units, power plants, and compressed bio-gas (CBG) facilities currently consume roughly 70 lakh tonnes of paddy straw annually.

There are 83 operational industrial boilers that account for the largest share, consuming 41 lakh tonnes, with 16 more plants planned.

Seventy-eight operational pellet plants process 21 lakh tonnes, 11 biomass power plants utilise 12 lakh tonnes, and nine operational CBG plants consume 3 lakh tonnes each year.

Lately, there has been an equal focus on the evacuation of paddy straw from the fields (ex-situ management) that largely involves its usage as fuel in boilers, thermal power generating plants and brick kilns.

There are a number of entrepreneurs in the state who have started the business of straw aggregation to be sold to pellet manufacturing units, and other industries, said Jagdish Singh.

“In the absence of a policy, insurance companies refuse to offer the cover even when there is a value attached to the paddy straw as a fuel source,” said the additional director.

In the recent meeting with the CAQM, in which state officials were also present, the agriculture department conveyed that a policy be drafted. The CAQM has asked the state to bring a draft that can be discussed, said the directorate official.