Punjab agriculture and farmers’ welfare and animal husbandry minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Friday inaugurated the third edition of the Punjab Equestrian Festival at Pallanpur, New Chandigarh. The festival will continue over the weekend, with Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria scheduled to attend on November 28 at 11 am. (HT Photo) more

The three-day event, being organised by the district administration in collaboration with the department of tourism and cultural affairs, will continue till November 29.

Addressing riders, horse breeders and spectators, Khuddian highlighted Punjab’s historical association with horses and recalled Guru Gobind Singh’s fondness for fine breeds. He said the festival reflected the state government’s efforts to promote sports and encourage youngsters to explore different disciplines.

Describing the facilities at Pallanpur as being of international standards, he said Punjab’s sports policy was producing encouraging results, with athletes winning recognition at national and international competitions. The festival also features Punjabi folk performances, including Bhangra and Gatka, alongside cultural presentations from other states.

The first day saw competitions across six categories, including tent pegging, dressage and show jumping. Jatinder Singh, riding Legend Oder, won the Ring and Peg event, while Jyoti on Frank Height topped the dressage category. Kalp Khariwal on Barnaby won Show Jumping GP2, while Rajkumar on Champion secured first place in the 60 cm open category. Chetae Chaudhary on Barnaby won the 90 cm event, and Daniyal Manghana, also riding Barnaby, topped GP1.

The festival will continue over the weekend, with Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria scheduled to attend on November 28 at 11 am.

Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Gurmeet Singh, deputy director animal husbandry Dr Bhupinder Singh and district Sports Officer Umeshwari Sharma were among those present.