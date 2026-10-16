Punjab: Mann raps Oppn for politicising murder

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday accused opposition parties of politicising the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to serve their vested interests, as the Congress stepped up its attack on his government over the drug menace in the state. The AAP also attacked Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leadership of double standards and protecting political interests. (HT File)

Condemning the tragic incident in Mansa, the chief minister said, “Strict action will be taken against everyone responsible. No one involved will be spared.”

”If anyone was involved in planning or conspiring behind the incident, in addition to those directly responsible, that person will also be brought within the ambit of the law and face stringent action,” he asserted while addressing the media in the national capital.

The chief minister’s remarks came as leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the AAP-led Punjab government over the murder, declaring that raising a voice against drug abuse in the state had turned into a death sentence under the Bhagwant Mann administration.

The AAP also attacked Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leadership of double standards and protecting political interests.

In a post on X, AAP hit back at the Congress, alleging that senior Punjab Congress leaders, including Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh, had repeatedly tried to shield suspects and undermine enforcement measures under the guise of political posturing.

“Rahul Gandhi Ji, in Punjab, the Mann government is taking strict action against drug traffickers, but your own state president Pargat Singh is standing in support of the drug traffickers. Can’t you see this, or are you deliberately turning a blind eye?” the party wrote.

AAP further asked Gandhi to put his own party in order before raising concerns about the drug issue in Punjab.

“Before lecturing on the issue of drugs in Punjab, get your own party in order. At least ask your president whether he stands with the action against drugs or with the drug traffickers?” the party added.

AAP govt unmoved: Harsimrat

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal demanded the resignations of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and state DGP Gaurav Yadav while accusing them of failing to control the drug menace.

In a statement, the Bathinda MP said even as Punjabis were in grief and were on the roads demanding justice for anti-drug crusader Parminder Singh Jhota, the AAP government was unmoved.

“No action has been taken against Mansa legislator Vijay Singla who is accused of harbouring drug traffickers or the DSP and SSP who are accused of indulging in corruption,” she said.

Badal said none of the demands of the bereaved family, including handing over the case to the CBI to uncover the conspiracy behind the killing, had been fulfilled.

Former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar accused the AAP government of staging theatrics in the name of combating drugs. Addressing a press conference here, he said alongside its claims of action against drugs, the government must explain what concrete steps it had taken against major trafficking networks and their financial transactions.

Mann to chair high-level meeting today

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a meeting with senior police officers and district administration officials on Friday to review his government’s anti-drug drive “Yudh Nashean Virudh”, Punjab AAP media in-charge Baltej Pannu said.

The high-level meeting in Phillaur will be attended by all senior superintendents of police (SSP), deputy commissioners, deputy superintendents of police (DSP) and sub-divisional magistrates (SDM).

Pannu said the meeting will review the campaign’s progress, strengthen coordination between police and administration, and establish a decisive future course of action against drugs. This is the first time that officials from all these ranks across every district were coming together for a joint meeting, he said.

Intensifying its crackdown on violations of drug laws, the Food and Drugs Administration has seized medicines worth ₹20.64 crore from 214 licensed and unlicensed firms through 16,788 inspections between April 1, 2025, and September 30, 2026, an official statement said.

Subsequently, licences of 520 chemists were suspended and those of 22 chemists cancelled.

A total of 54 court cases were instituted, while 35 cases resulted in convictions. Currently, 650 cases are under trial, the statement added.