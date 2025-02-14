Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab officials told to check corruption or face action

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2025 03:11 PM IST

Punjab government directs officials to combat corruption, ensuring hassle-free public service and accountability, with feedback impacting officer evaluations.

To further tighten the noose around corruption, the Punjab government has directed deputy commissioners (DCs), sub divisional magistrates (SDMs), senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and station house officers (SHOs) to check corruption in their respective areas or face action.

The Punjab government on Friday directed deputy commissioners, sub divisional magistrates, senior superintendents of police and station house officers to check corruption in their respective areas or face action. (Representational photo)
The Punjab government on Friday directed deputy commissioners, sub divisional magistrates, senior superintendents of police and station house officers to check corruption in their respective areas or face action. (Representational photo)

Stating this in Chandigarh on Friday, a spokesman reiterated the commitment of the Punjab government to ensure transparency, accountability and integrity in public service delivery. In order to ensure corruption-free and citizen friendly governance, field officers have been told to take stringent steps.

“Every officer is duty bound to ensure that people do not face any kind of harassment or demand of financial considerations while interacting with the government officials at any level,” the government said in written instructions. It has directed that interaction of the public with the government at all levels should be hassle-free.

Likewise, it underlined that public work should be completed efficiently. In order to make officers responsive and accountable, feedback about each DC, SSP, SDM, tehsildar, naib tehsildar, SP, DSP, SHO and other field officials will be taken not only from the public but also from the MPs and MLAs concerned. The feedback will organically lead to rewards and punishments for the officers.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On