Punjab: Punar Surjit, SAD, BJP will fight polls together, says Ajnala

Former MP and Akali stalwart Dr Rattan Singh Ajnala, who was recently appointed coordinator of the Ajnala assembly constituency by the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), claimed on Monday that the party will contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will also be part of the tie-up. Ajnala’s son Amarpal Singh Bony, who was elected MLA twice on a SAD ticket, is currently in the BJP. (HT File)

Ajnala’s assertion came two days after SAD (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh rejected any alliance with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD, adding a new twist to the party’s alliance strategy ahead of the 2027 polls.

Addressing the media against a backdrop bearing the BJP’s lotus symbol, the two-time MP and four-time MLA said the Akali Dal’s alliance with the BJP, which materialised in 1996 and ended in 2020, had now come into existence again.

Ajnala’s son Amarpal Singh Bony, who was elected MLA twice on a SAD ticket, is currently in the BJP.

Ajnala further asserted that the entire Akali Dal would soon be seen united in the constituency “on one platform and in one vehicle”, indicating efforts to consolidate different sections of the Akali camp ahead of the elections.

He also said he would contest the 2027 Assembly elections from Ajnala on the “Akali Dal ticket”.

The remarks assume significance amid renewed speculation over political realignments among the Akali factions ahead of the polls.

While ruling out an alliance with the Sukhbir-led SAD, Punar Surjit president Giani Harpreet Singh on Saturday had said his party was willing to explore an understanding with the BJP, jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De and other Panthic forces, provided they reached a mutually agreed agenda to safeguard the interests of the Panth and Punjab.

The SAD, before splitting into rival factions, had remained in alliance with the BJP for over two decades. The alliance, after forming governments in Punjab in 1997, 2007 and 2012, broke down in 2020 over the contentious farm laws.

The SAD (Punar Surjit) was formed on August 11, 2025, following a breakaway from the Sukhbir-led SAD.

On Saturday, taking a swipe at Sukhbir’s party, Giani Harpreet Singh had said Punar Surjit would not repeat what he described as the “mistake” of 1996, when the Akali Dal entered into an “unconditional alliance” with the BJP.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema had said on Sunday that the party did not believe in making wild conjectures about possible alliances based on speculation and would rather work hard to connect with the people of Punjab.