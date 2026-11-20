A 45-year-old woman was burnt alive in a road mishap involving two motorcycles and a car, triggered by low visibility due to stubble burning near Jaipura village on the outskirts of Doraha, Ludhiana, on Thursday, police said. Identified as Manjeet Kaur, the victim fell into a field engulfed in flames. Her husband, who also fell into the burning field, suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to a Ludhiana hospital. Two other persons, including a woman, were also injured. Victim Manjeet Kaur and her husband Nagendra Singh, hailed from Shahpur village. (HT Photo)

Officials said thick smoke billowing from the field spread across the adjoining road, severely restricting visibility, when four persons on two motorcycles had a head-on collision before crashing into a car near Jaipura village. The farmer who had set stubble in his field on fire has been identified as Gurdeep Singh.

Victim Manjeet Kaur and her husband Nagendra Singh, hailed from Shahpur village. According to information provided by the police, the other motorcycle was being driven by Jaspal Singh, a resident of Payal, with his wife Surinder Kaur as a pillion rider. The impact of the collision threw Nagendra Singh and his wife into the burning field. While Nagendra sustained serious burn injuries, Manjeet Kaur was engulfed by the flames and died on the spot.

Nagendra was initially rushed to a private hospital in Doraha but was later referred to Ludhiana due to his critical condition. Jaspal Singh and his wife Surinder Kaur also sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Doraha.

Payal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harmanpreet Singh Cheema said the accident occurred as the smoke from stubble burning affected visibility. He said the police were initiating action against field owner Gurdeep Singh and that the matter was under investigation.