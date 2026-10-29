Punjab’s drug crisis: Uncremated bodies become flashpoint ahead of assembly polls

Protests over bodies in suspected drug-related deaths have emerged as a major flashpoint in Punjab, months ahead of the assembly elections, with families and activists refusing cremation to press for justice, accountability and compensation. The growing trend has become a law-and-order challenge for the Bhagwant Mann government. (HT File)

The growing trend has become a law-and-order challenge for the Bhagwant Mann government, with opposition leaders seizing the opportunity to target the ruling dispensation. The situation is particularly tense in Mansa and Sangrur districts, where three deaths linked to drugs or questioning drug sales have triggered protests, allegations of police excesses and a political blame game.

Protest over Jhota’s murder

In Mansa, the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota triggered an unprecedented standoff. Jhota was shot dead on October 13 after confronting a medicine shop owner and accusing him of selling drugs.

Following the murder, Jhota’s family refused a post-mortem and cremation, demanding the resignation of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and director general of police Gaurav Yadav, besides a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The state government recommended a CBI investigation and the agency has since taken up the case. However, Jhota’s body remains in the Mansa civil hospital mortuary, even as the protest demanding justice entered its 14th day.

Led by his father, Bhim Singh, a retired armyman, the protest is being held at Tinkoni, near the deputy commissioner’s residence, with support from farmer unions and social activists.

The family’s initial demands included a post-mortem by a Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER), Chandigarh, panel, dismissal of two station house officers (SHOs), the deputy superintendent of police and drug inspector, installation of a statue at the site of the killing and a trauma centre in Jhota’s name.

The government has suspended the City-2 SHO Beant Kaur, DSP Harjinder Singh Gill and drug inspector Neeraj Kumar. It has also constituted a three-member panel of women IAS officers to hold talks with the family. However, these steps have failed to break the deadlock.

Daljit’s death sparks road blockade

Tensions escalated on October 27 after 35-year-old marginal farmer Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan village was found dead near Ramanandi village. His family alleged that he died of a drug overdose, while police said the cause of death was under investigation and described the overdose claim as misinformation.

Daljit’s relatives blocked the Sarsa-Mansa road and attempted to take his body to the Jhota protest site. Police erected barricades using trucks at Ramdittewala Chowk to stop the procession, leading to scuffles as officers took custody of the body.

Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said preliminary investigations suggested that occupants of a white Maruti Swift had dumped the body by the roadside before fleeing. A murder case has been registered against three persons and they are in police custody, he said.

In response, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) held protests outside 48 police stations across 13 districts, alleging forcible removal of the body.

Sangrur family alleges forced cremation

In Sangrur, the controversy took a different turn, with the family of Dalit labourer alleging that his last rites were performed without their consent.

The 47-year-old from Toor Banjara village in Dirba allegedly died by suicide after being harassed for questioning finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the unchecked sale of drugs in his village.

During Cheema’s September 6 visit to lay the foundation stone for development works, the Dalit man questioned the circulation of ‘chitta’, a term commonly used for heroin, citing his own son’s addiction. Police personnel allegedly visited his home that evening to question him. On September 7, he allegedly consumed poison after being summoned before the village panchayat to tender an unconditional apology. He died the following day.

His son, Lakhwinder Singh, alleged that the district administration conducted the cremation without the family’s approval and that relatives were not allowed to see the body before the last rites. They also claimed that his clothes and other belongings were not returned.

Drug crisis poses political challenge

Socio-economic expert and retired Punjabi University Patiala dean Dr Kesar Singh Bhangu said the protests reflected growing public frustration over the ground situation concerning drugs.

With elections approaching, the refusal to cremate bodies could intensify pressure on the government, particularly as opposition leaders highlight the cases to question its handling of the drug menace.

A senior police officer said withholding cremation to press demands was not new, but such cases posed a challenge when linked to suspected drug deaths.