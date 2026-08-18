Punjab: SAD questions finance dept’s letter on DA release

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday raised questions on an order issued by the Punjab finance department barring the release of pending dearness allowance (DA) without the department’s permission, which the AAP government maintained was a move towards ensuring uniformity and clarity among all departments. Bathinda MP and senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal termed the order a complete mockery of government employees’ rights. (HT File)

Bathinda MP and senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal termed the order a complete mockery of government employees’ rights.

This latest order from the finance department states that even court-directed relief will need the chief minister’s approval before implementation, she wrote on X, adding, “Shocking how the AAP thinks itself bigger than the high court.”

The communication, issued on Monday, came the day the deadline set by the Punjab and Haryana high court to clear pending DA for all employees and pensioners within a fortnight ended. The high court on August 3 had directed the state government to release the DA at the rates paid to members of the All India Services (IAS/IPS/IFS) officers serving in the state on the central government pattern.

In case of default, the unpaid amounts would carry 6% interest per annum. The chief secretary was asked to ensure compliance and file an affidavit about it by August 31.

Through the Monday communique, the finance department directed all administrative departments to submit complete details in all such cases, including those pertaining to boards and corporations.

“No such order may be implemented without the prior concurrence of the FD or unless generalised directions are issued, whichever is earlier,” the order states.

The letter was addressed to all special chief secretaries, additional chief secretaries, financial commissioners, principal secretaries and administrative secretaries.

Speaking about it, finance minister Harpal Cheema said the communication was issued for uniformity and clarity among all departments. “For the best use of available funds, the finance department wants all expenditure in this regard to be tracked,” added Cheema.

He further said the pending liability was since the tenure of the SAD-BJP government, which was ₹14,161 crore in 2016 and had piled-up further. “There is nothing like going over the high court orders,” the minister added.

Following the high court order on August 3, Cheema had said the government’s legal team was examining the judgment in detail, reviewing judicial precedents and consulting legal experts to determine the appropriate legal course, including the possibility of filing an appeal before the Supreme Court.