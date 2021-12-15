Railways’ Ferozepur division ferried 13.9 lakh tonnes of cargo in November

The Ferozepur Division of the Northern Railways loaded around 13.9 lakh tonne of cargo in November, around 184% more than the corresponding period in 2020.

In November, the division earned a revenue of around ₹258 crore in November through freight transportation.

Divisional railway manager Seema Sharma said “To facilitate small traders, food items, paper and potatoes were loaded in 99 retail wagons through piecemeal loading. Potatoes were shipped from the Kapurthala railway station to north-eastern states such as Jorhat and New Tinsukia in Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland. Two kisan special trains were sent from the Jalandhar city railway station to Agartala in Tripura. Food items were loaded from Moga, Sahnewal and Phillaur railway stations and sent to Changsari, Jorhat, Guwahati and Sankrail.”

“Tractors from Nasrala, Hoshiarpur, were sent to Benapole in Bangladesh, apart from differentparts of the country. The tractors were loaded on 199 wagons in November, which was around 75% more than the same period last year,” he said.