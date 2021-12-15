Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Railways’ Ferozepur division ferried 13.9 lakh tonnes of cargo in November
chandigarh news

Railways’ Ferozepur division ferried 13.9 lakh tonnes of cargo in November

The Ferozepur Division of the Northern Railways loaded around 13.9 lakh tonne of cargo in November, around 184% more than the corresponding period in 2020
In November, the Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways earned a revenue of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>258 crore in November through freight transportation. (REUTERS)
In November, the Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways earned a revenue of around 258 crore in November through freight transportation. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Ferozepur Division of the Northern Railways loaded around 13.9 lakh tonne of cargo in November, around 184% more than the corresponding period in 2020.

In November, the division earned a revenue of around 258 crore in November through freight transportation.

Divisional railway manager Seema Sharma said “To facilitate small traders, food items, paper and potatoes were loaded in 99 retail wagons through piecemeal loading. Potatoes were shipped from the Kapurthala railway station to north-eastern states such as Jorhat and New Tinsukia in Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland. Two kisan special trains were sent from the Jalandhar city railway station to Agartala in Tripura. Food items were loaded from Moga, Sahnewal and Phillaur railway stations and sent to Changsari, Jorhat, Guwahati and Sankrail.”

“Tractors from Nasrala, Hoshiarpur, were sent to Benapole in Bangladesh, apart from differentparts of the country. The tractors were loaded on 199 wagons in November, which was around 75% more than the same period last year,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out