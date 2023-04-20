Investigation against two ex-CMs still going on: Haryana police report reveals

A report submitted by inspector general of police (crime) reveals that eight cases are pending probe in the state, including six cases being probed by the state vigilance; and in 20 criminal cases involving former and sitting MLAs and MPs, trials are underway. The oldest case pending probe is of 2005 criminal case involving former CM Chautala on allegations of irregularities in recruitment of HCS officers and others between 2002 and 2004. The vigilance, however, has now given clean chit to Chautala in the case. (HT File)

Two criminal cases involving ex-chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Om Prakash Chautala are pending probe with the Haryana police, a report submitted in the high court has revealed.

As of Hooda, the probe pending is in September 2018, an FIR was registered in Gurugram under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in a land transaction between Sky Light Hospitality and realty major DLF Ltd in Gurugram’s Shikohpur. Sky Light Hospitality is linked to Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The affidavit reveals that of the 20 cases pending trial, six are against former Gurugram MLA Sukhbir Kataria.

Meanwhile, the hearing in suo motu plea was deferred on Wednesday as junior judge on the bench justice Harpreet Singh Brar recused from hearing the case. Justice Brar was appointed recently. In view of this, the bench presided over by justice AG Masih has sent the matter for consideration before the chief justice.

As per the enforcement directorate (ED), it has three cases pending in Punjab of former MLAs Avinash Chander and Sarwan Singh Phillaur. As of Haryana, two prosecution complaints are pending against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a Panchkula court and one complaint against former CM Om Prakash Chautala in a Delhi court. The ED affidavit is of January.