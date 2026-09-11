Shimla district records 4% mortality rate among TB patients from April to August

Twenty-eight deaths out of 674 TB patients in the Shimla district were recorded between April and August this year, resulting in a 4% mortality rate for this period. As part of the comprehensive screening of TB patients, the HIV status of 992 patients was determined against a target of 1,012; similarly, blood sugar tests were conducted for 992 patients. (HT Photo for representation)

This data was shared during the meeting of the district-level ‘TB-Free Campaign Committee’ held on Friday. Deputy commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap presided over the meeting, which also reviewed the status of TB identification, testing, treatment, and the assistance provided to patients.

Between April and August, 11 deaths occurred among 145 TB patients in the Shimla urban area. This was followed by Mashobra, where five deaths were recorded among 153 patients, and Rampur, with four deaths among 112 patients.

Three deaths occurred among 47 patients in Matiyana, while one death each was recorded in Chidgaon, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Kumarsain, Nankhari, and Nerva. No deaths were reported among the 15 TB patients in Sunni or the 47 patients in Tikkar during this period.

The health department has also made progress regarding TB identification and testing in the district. From January to August 2026, 28,008 people were tested for presumptive TB against a target of 24,408—achieving 115% of the target. During the same period, the target for TB case notification was 1,387, while 1,393 patients were notified.

As part of the comprehensive screening of TB patients, the HIV status of 992 patients was determined against a target of 1,012; similarly, blood sugar tests were conducted for 992 patients. The achievement rate was 98% in both instances. Regarding Universal Drug Susceptibility Testing (UDST) status, 598 patients were tested against a target of 626, representing a 96% achievement rate.

141 gram panchayats declared TB-free

Under the TB-free campaign in Shimla district, 141 out of 412 gram panchayats were declared TB-free. This means approximately 34% of the district’s gram panchayats have entered the TB-free category. The Rohru development block led the way with 19 TB-free panchayats. Additionally, 24 panchayats in Theog, 14 in Basantpur, 13 in Kotkhai, and 11 in Jubbal were declared TB-free.

The DC said that newly elected panchayat representatives would be trained regarding the TB-free campaign. Students from the NCC and NSS will also be involved in the campaign to raise public awareness about TB symptoms, testing, and treatment.