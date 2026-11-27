The Queen of Hills, known for its culture of walking with an umbrella and a jacket, is undergoing a change as modern, accessible transport—such as a funicular rail ride and lifts between Lakkar Bazar and The Ridge—takes over, easing the climb up steep hills for people. As part of the project, a lift facility is being constructed from the Lakkar Bazar bus stand to Rivoli Market. (HT Photo) more

The tourists, who visit the state capital by December, will be able to reach Ridge through funicular rail. A funicular rail is a vehicle designed to travel along steep slopes. Similar to a railway, it operates on a track laid on the ground. It is typically moved up and down using a cable and a motor. The motor pulls the cable to facilitate movement. A cable-operated trolley moves up or down an incline. This system differs from standard lifts or cable cars and is used in hilly regions to overcome significant changes in elevation.

Mayor Surinder Chauhan said, “In wake of Shimla’s growing population, modern and accessible transport facilities are the need of the hour. These should benefit both the local residents and the tourists visiting Shimla.”

He said, “The primary objective of introducing the funicular facility is to provide tourists with direct access to Mall Road and The Ridge. The facility will benefit senior citizens and local residents who find it difficult to climb the steep stretch.”

Under the Smart City Mission, it is claimed that the project connecting Lakkar Bazar to the Ridge will be completed by November 30. However, officials said that they are planning to make it operational in the first week of December, following the completion of necessary trials.

As part of the project, a lift facility is being constructed from the Lakkar Bazar bus stand to Rivoli Market. From Rivoli, a funicular trolley will be available to reach The Ridge. Being developed at an estimated cost of ₹15.5 crore, the facility is being jointly developed by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and Shimla municipal corporation (MC). It is expected to accommodate around eight to 10 people at a time. Spanning 58 metres, this trolley will be the first facility of its kind in the city.

Shimla was included in the central government’s Smart City Mission on June 28, 2017. The initiative aimed to modernise essential urban infrastructure, including water supply, sewerage, public transport, parking, and e-governance. While many projects under the mission have been completed, some transport-related initiatives have faced delays, and concerns have been raised regarding their impact on the city’s aesthetics.

Construction on the lift project connecting Lakkar Bazar to The Ridge began in June 2022 as part of the lift and escalator initiatives proposed under the ‘Shimla Smart City’ mission. However, following heavy rainfall last year, the project plans were revised.

It was subsequently decided to construct a lift from the bus stand to Rivoli Market, and a funicular track from Rivoli to The Ridge. The state government approved this change on December 18, 2025. The project is running behind schedule. Officials attribute the delay to the time taken to vacate shops near the old Lakkar Bazar bus stand and the Rivoli area.

The mayor said that both lift projects — connecting Lakkar Bazar to The Ridge, and the Auckland House area to the Lakkar Bazar police post — are running behind schedule.

“Another crucial project was also underway in the city under which a lift is being installed alongside Auckland Tunnel. The agency involved in the construction work has set a target of completing it by March 2027. The facility is expected to provide considerable relief to people commuting through that area as well,” he added.