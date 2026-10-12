Showers to continue in Himachal till October 17

The state, which saw rain and snowfall on Sunday, will continue to receive showers till October 17, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. People walk with umbrellas during rain in Mandi on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Snowfall is likely in the higher reaches of the state from October 12 to 16. While light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at a few places across the state on October 12 and 13, light to moderate rain or snowfall is expected at many places on October 14 and 15, the IMD stated. Showers are likely to continue at isolated places across the state on the remaining days of the week.

Dharamshala, Palampur, Una, Shimla, Solan, Kangra, Keylong, Kufri, Mandi, and Manali received rainfall on Sunday, triggering a plunge in temperatures. Below-normal maximum temperatures were recorded at several stations. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s Kukumseri at 1.8°C.

IMD officials said the maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 4–5°C over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours; thereafter, they are likely to rise gradually by 2–4°C over the next two to three days. The minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2–3°C over many parts of the state during the next two to three days.

In Lahaul-Spiti, the Darcha–Shinkula road was closed to two-wheelers due to snowfall. The Lahaul-Spiti police said they rescued some bikers who were trapped near the Shinkula Top amid heavy snowfall. Officials said 15–20 vehicles were safely escorted back to safer locations. The disaster management authority in the district has issued an advisory urging locals and tourists not to venture into the higher reaches amid snowfall in the Shinkula area and continuous rainfall in other parts of the district.