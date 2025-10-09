SIA raids 8 places across Kashmir in terror recruitment cases

State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday conducted raids and searches at eight places across Kashmir in terror recruitment cases. ecurity personnel stand guard as the state investigation agency raid is underway, in Kulgam on Wednesday. (ANI)

The modules, police said, were acting as sleeper cells at the behest of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

“Today’s searches were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation of case registered in police station CI/SIA Kashmir. The case is related to the sleeper cell module operating in the valley at the behest of terrorist commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. The module is used for spreading secessionist propaganda thereby radicalising and recruiting the youth into the terror fold,” J&K police spokesman said, adding that search operation was conducted simultaneously across seven districts of Kashmir from all the three ranges - North, Central and South Kashmir.

“During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized, and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning. Preliminary investigation has clearly brought out the active engagement of these entities in a terrorist conspiracy aimed at propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred,” the spokesman said.

Police said that these searches highlight the continued and unrelenting efforts of the state investigating agency to ensure that the whole of the module is dismantled and with aim to strike at roots of the terror ecosystem.