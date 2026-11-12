Strengthen party base in Ratia, Tohana, Fatehabad: Haryana BJP chief to cadres

Haryana BJP president Dr Archana Gupta on Thursday called upon party workers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and work unitedly to ensure the party’s victory in the Ratia, Fatehabad and Tohana assembly constituencies in the next elections. Gupta said the dedication, hard work and sustained engagement of party workers with the people were the BJP’s biggest organisational strengths. (HT File)

During her visit to the Ratia assembly constituency, Gupta held an interaction with party office-bearers and workers at the residence of former MLA Laxman Napa in Jallopur village. She stressed the need for strengthening booth-level units, expanding public outreach and taking the welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government to every household.

She said the dedication, hard work and sustained engagement of party workers with the people were the BJP’s biggest organisational strengths.

The BJP state president urged party workers to counter what she termed as misinformation with facts, details of government policies and development works. She asked them to reach out to people, explain the benefits of welfare schemes and help eligible beneficiaries avail themselves of the facilities.

Earlier, Gupta chaired an organisational meeting with Shakti Kendra pramukhs and members of the Ratia BJP mandal executive. The meeting focused on strengthening booth-level units, holding regular meetings at Shakti Kendras, improving coordination among workers and making public outreach campaigns more effective.

She also addressed a gathering in Ahrwan village and called upon residents and party workers to actively participate in public welfare activities and organisational programmes.