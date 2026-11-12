Swachh Survekshan: Anandpur Sahib declared state’s cleanest city

Anandpur Sahib was on Wednesday declared “State First Swachh City of Punjab” under the central government’s Swachh Bharat Mission. Punjab local government minister Harjot Singh Bains received the honour presented by President Droupadi Murmu at an event in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu presenting the award to Punjab local government minister Harjot Singh Bains, Anandpur Sahib municipal council president Harjit Singh Jita and Swachh Bharat Mission state director and Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company CEO Deepti Uppal in New Delhi on Wednesday. (HT)

Bains was accompanied by Swachh Bharat Mission state director and Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company CEO Deepti Uppal and Anandpur Sahib municipal council president Harjit Singh Jita during the award ceremony.

Bains said 4,751 urban local bodies (ULBs) participated in the 10th edition of Swachh Survekshan, out of which 63 ULBs were recognised for their outstanding performance in cleanliness and sanitation. Among them, Anandpur Sahib has been honoured with the best swachh city of Punjab award.

“This is the outcome of the service rendered during the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. As MLA and local government minister, I remain committed to the further development of Anandpur Sahib,” he said.

The major cities, including Ludhiana, the state’s biggest municipal corporation, and the holy city of Amritsar, didn’t find a place in the top 10 in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

As part of the 10th edition of the survey, the ULBs were evaluated across 43 indicators spanning 10 key assessment areas – segregation, collection and transportation of waste, solid waste management, visible cleanliness, access to sanitation, mechanisation of desludging services, ecosystem strengthening and institutional parameters, used water management, advocacy for swachhata, overall welfare of sanitation workers and citizen feedback and grievance redressal.

More than 3,000 trained assessors conducted extensive on-ground evaluations across the country, supported by real-time GPS-enabled monitoring. From evidence submission to verification, the assessment process remained fully digital, transparent and subject to rigorous quality checks at every stage.