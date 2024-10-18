Menu Explore
Terror operative held with grenades in Poonch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 19, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The terror operative was stopped at Dundak checkpoint in Surankote belt of the district by security personnel, they said; he was arrested with four grenades in the Dundak area of Surankote

A terror operative was apprehended by the security forces in Poonch district on Friday, said officials.

Accused Abdul Aziz, a resident of Hari, Surankote. (HT Photo)
Accused Abdul Aziz, a resident of Hari, Surankote. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Abdul Aziz, a resident of Hari, Surankote, was stopped at Dundak checkpoint in Surankote belt of the district by security personnel, they said. He was arrested with four grenades in the Dundak area of Surankote, he added.

“A man with terror links was apprehended by the Army’s Romeo Force and Special Operation Group (SOG) in the Surankote area of Poonch district on Friday. A joint team of police and army apprehended a person after being seen moving suspiciously. During searches, four grenades were recovered from the arrested person,” officials said.

“The last two to three grenade attacks in Poonch City and Surankote are supposed to be solved with the apprehension of the terror-linked person,” he added.

