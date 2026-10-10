Vajra Corps trains first batch of drone operators

With unmanned aerial systems emerging as an increasingly important component of modern warfare, the first batch of drone operators of Vajra Corps, one of Western Command’s key corps based in Jalandhar, has completed specialised training in drone operations under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) programme. Lieutenant General Amit Kabthiyal, General Officer Commanding (GoC), Vajra Corps after the completion of specialised training in drone operations. (HT)

The development marks a significant step towards strengthening the Corps’ technology-enabled warfighting capabilities, particularly along the western front with Pakistan. During Operation Sindoor, the unmanned drones were extensively and strategically used by the armed forces of both India and Pakistan for surveillance, gathering ground pictures and other strategic points.

Interacting with the newly trained operators, Lieutenant General Amit Kabthiyal, General Officer Commanding (GoC), Vajra Corps, underscored the growing significance of unmanned aerial systems in contemporary military operations and emphasised the need to continuously enhance technical competence, innovation and adaptability.

“The operators must translate their newly acquired skills into operational excellence and contribute meaningfully towards strengthening the Corps’ combat capabilities,” GoC Kabthiyal said.

Kabthiyal said the successful completion of the training programme marks an important milestone in the Corps’ sustained efforts to develop a technologically proficient, operationally agile and future-ready force, capable of effectively harnessing emerging technologies in the evolving battlefield environment.

“The RPTO training programme is aimed at developing a cadre of skilled and competent drone operators with the requisite knowledge and proficiency to undertake unmanned aerial operations. The training enhances their understanding of drone handling, flight operations, safety procedures and practical employment of unmanned aerial platforms. These competencies provide a strong foundation for the effective utilisation of drone technology in surveillance, reconnaissance and battlefield situational awareness,” the defence spokesperson said

With unmanned aerial systems emerging as an increasingly important component of modern warfare, the development of trained operators assumes considerable operational significance, the spokesperson said.

“Their integration into the Corps’ capability development initiatives is expected to contribute towards improved battlefield awareness, faster decision-making and greater responsiveness to emerging operational challenges,” the spokesperson added.