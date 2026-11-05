Ward watch: Five years of MC rule fails to solve civic problems in Chandigarh

This will be only the second municipal corporation election across four of Ward 1’s five main constituent pockets, yet local residents remain sharply divided over how much has actually changed since the panchayats were disbanded and their villages were brought under the Chandigarh MC. Lal dora constraints, traffic congestion, and poor sanitation remain the major grievances here, even as some residents acknowledge that municipal inclusion has upgraded certain roads and brought incremental improvements like streetlights. Launched in 2022 under the Centre’s flagship water conservation initiative ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’, the pond at Kaimbwala remains has become an eyesore over the years, thanks to the collective neglect of the MC and UT. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Four of the ward’s five primary constituents—Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Lahora, and Khuda Jassu—took part in MC elections for the first time in 2021. Their village panchayats were dissolved in 2018, bringing them under direct MC jurisdiction. The fifth major segment, Khuda Lahora Colony, was carved out of the former Ward 2 during re-demarcation. While Chandigarh was originally carved out of Punjab’s agrarian villages, these four pockets represent some of the final remaining rural belt areas integrated into the civic body’s fold.

For many residents, administrative restructuring has brought little relief on the ground. Harvinder Mahajan, a 72-year-old trader who has operated a grain mill at the entrance of Khuda Lahora for 25 years, says that civic problems persist regardless of who governs. Sewerage lines frequently choke and emit a stench, while Khuda Lahora faces traffic chaos due to its location along the busy main road connecting Chandigarh to New Chandigarh.

Sonu Sarpanch, a former village head of Khuda Ali Sher, says that merging four distinct villages into a single ward unit has diluted local accountability. “Earlier, residents could walk up to their village sarpanch to get day-to-day work done far more smoothly,” he says.

The policy fallout of lal dora (red thread boundary demarcating village habitation outside municipal building bylaws) restrictions is obvious in the stark contrast between neighbouring Kansal and Kaimbwala. While Kansal comes under Punjab jurisdiction and has seen a surge in high-end fine dining and sports venues, Kaimbwala remains an underdeveloped rural settlement under Chandigarh MC control, according to local BJP mandal president Gurmeet Singh.

However, Congress ward president Naresh Kumar Goldy Pandit contends that the sitting AAP councillor achieved baseline progress during the ward’s maiden MC term, pointing to paver-block tiling across villages and initial pond restoration work in Kaimbwala and Khuda Ali Sher. However, he says civic gaps remain. The incoming councillor must prioritise building a community centre for village weddings and establishing public parks for senior citizens.

Councillor’s take

Jaswinder Kaur (AAP)

Background: A homemaker educated up to Class 12, Jaswinder Kaur hails from Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab. Previously apolitical, she entered public life a few years ago. Her husband runs a retail chemist shop in Kaimbwala, where the family resides.

Q. How do you evaluate your performance over the past five years?

A: My performance has been very good. Dispensaries in the villages lacked doctors, which I rectified by directly coordinating with Government Medical and Super-specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. We constructed dharamshalas, eliminated dark spots by installing streetlights, and pushed overall ward development forward.

Q. What were the main operational challenges you faced?

A: As this was the ward’s first term under MC governance, I had to be the first councillor and navigate things from a new perspective. Frequent transfers of municipal officials like executive engineers and sub-divisional officers created hurdles, but we managed well.

Q. Which key issues in the ward require immediate attention?

A: Defining the Sukhna catchment area boundary is essential to unlock development in Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu. We will keep working on this issue along with the next councillor and stay available for the people.

What residents say

Narayan Swamy, 30, Khuda Lahora: The roads have improved considerably under the new councillor. A dedicated WhatsApp group was created for sanitation problems, and any issues flagged there usually get resolved.

Harvinder Mahajan, 72, Khuda Lahora: MC inclusion hasn’t changed much. Residents still suffer from the same issues like traffic congestion and unmanaged market vendors. A community centre is an absolute must for this ward.

Rohit Kanojia, 35, Khuda Jassu: Ongoing construction on the main road connecting New Chandigarh causes daily traffic jams. On top of that, entire stretches are halted for VIP movement. This needs to be rectified.

Medi Verma, 46, Kaimbwala: The MC tried beautifying the village pond, but it mostly stays dry and unutilised. That space should be converted into a playground for kids and adults. Frequent power cuts have also become a headache.