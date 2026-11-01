Waris Punjab De rift deepens over dissolution of 23 dist units

Factionalism within Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) intensified on Saturday, with the suspended five-member principal drafting committee challenging the party leadership’s decision to dissolve organisational structure in 23 districts and appealing to the Sikh community to intervene to save the outfit. The other members of the panel are Gurdeep Singh Bandal, Jagdeep Singh Kansala, Krishan Singh Rupana and Jaswinder Singh Droli. (HT)

Two days after being suspended from the party’s primary membership and other responsibilities, the committee members led by Avtar Singh Sekhon described the action as alleged government interference. The other members of the panel are Gurdeep Singh Bandal, Jagdeep Singh Kansala, Krishan Singh Rupana and Jaswinder Singh Droli.

Addressing a press conference here, the committee members questioned the dissolution of the district-level organisational units and alleged that the party was straying from the ideals of Panthic identity, political autonomy and Sikh sovereignty espoused by its late founder Deep Sidhu and jailed Khadoor Sahib MP, Amritpal Singh.

The committee alleged that several district presidents had repeatedly raised concerns over the alleged interference of government machinery, external influence in decision-making, distribution of organisational positions and allocation of election tickets.

It said a six-page representation, supported by documents and evidence, was submitted to working president Tarsem Singh on October 20, seeking an impartial inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

The panel further claimed that Tarsem Singh had sought three days to examine the allegations and assured action, but within 24 hours the organisational structures in 23 districts were dissolved and the primary membership of all five drafting committee members was terminated.

Terming the dissolution of district units unconstitutional, the committee maintained that the party belonged to the Panth and the people of Punjab and could not be treated as the property of any individual, family or government establishment. It also claimed that the district presidents and their teams had played a crucial role in building the party and securing Amritpal Singh’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The struggle is not against any individual but for safeguarding Panthic principles, organisational transparency and the party’s independence,” the committee said, appealing to Sikh organisations, supporters and the Punjabi diaspora to intervene.