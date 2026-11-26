As political activity intensifies ahead of the high-stakes Punjab assembly elections, Moga has once again emerged as the preferred launchpad for major parties. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a mega rally in the district on November 26, followed by the newly reunited Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) alliance, which will kick-start its campaign in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 8. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a mega rally in Moga on November 26. (X) more

Situated along the Ludhiana-Ferozepur stretch of National Highway-5, Moga lies in the politically decisive Malwa belt, a region that accounts for 69 of the 117 seats in the state assembly, making it a strategic venue for parties looking to set the tone for their electoral battles

Heart of Punjab

According to political leaders, Moga is top preference due to its central location. “It’s the heart of Punjab and is easily accessible to party workers from all three regions of Punjab — Majha, Malwa and Doaba. The district is also a hub of farmer union activities,” said former Congress MLA Harjot Kamal, who is now associated with the BJP. “While Ludhiana is just 70 km from Moga, Bathinda is 80 km and Amritsar around 110 km. This makes travel convenient,” he added.

While AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will address ‘Khushaal Punjab’ rally on the party’s 14th foundation day at Matwani and Nathuwala Jadid villages of the district, PM Modi will address the joint SAD-BJP rally at the grain market.

Moga has already witnessed two major political rallies this year. On February 16, the AAP hosted an anti-drug rally at Killi Chahlan village, whereas the BJP’s ‘Badlav Rally’ was held on March 14, addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah where he promised that the BJP will eradicate the drug menace from Punjab in two years if voted to power.

Significance for SAD

Moga holds a special place in SAD’s political history, says Amritpal Singh Sidhu, a political analyst. “Moga’s importance for the Akali Dal goes back to February 1996, when the party held its 75th anniversary conference, known as the Moga Convention, where the party adopted the slogan ‘Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat’ and sought to reach out to Hindus and other communities after years of Khalistan extremism,” says Sidhu.

“A year later, the SAD-BJP coalition. then anchored by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, swept to power in 1997, with Parkash Singh Badal becoming the chief minister. The alliance subsequently launched its campaigns from Moga ahead of the 2007 and 2012 assembly elections, winning both,” he added.

“Moga has always been lucky for the SAD-BJP,” says Akali veteran Sikander Singh Maluka, adding that this time too, the party has decided to host a rally here.

Moga matters for AAP, Cong too

Ahead of the 2022 state polls, the AAP announced its third pre-poll guarantee — a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for women — at Moga on November 22, 2021. Prior to that, on March 21, 2021, it had held a ‘Kisan Maha Sammelan’ at Baghapurana to mobilise farmers.

Moga had also figured in the Congress’s preparations for the 2017 assembly elections when the ‘Captain Liyao, Punjab Bachao’ rally was organised ahead of the 2017 state elections from Baghapurana. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi addressed the Congress’s ‘Mission 13’ rally at Killi Chahlan village.