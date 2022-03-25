World TB Day observed at DMCH
To commemorate the World Tuberculosis Day, department of microbiology, Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) organised a “Integrated Central Session” on Thursday in Dumra Auditorium of DMCH.
The theme of World Tuberculosis Day for the year 2022 is “Invest to end TB, Save lives”.
Lectures for postgraduate students and awareness sessions for the general public were conducted . Integrated central ;session was conducted on the topics- epidemiology and prevention of TB by Dr Anurag Chaudhary, porofessor and head, Community Medicine, diagnostic methods of tuberculosis by Dr Veenu Gupta, professor and head, department of microbiology, and management of tuberculosis by bDr Akashdeep Singh, professor head, Respiratory Medicine.
Poster and slogan competition was organised for paramedical students in which Arshpreet Kaur, (Paramedics, third year) stood first, Liza Arora,(Paramedics, third year) bagged second position and Mansi ( Bsc. MLT, second year) came third.
Quiz was also held in which Dr Devika Bansal, Pathology, came first, Dr Deeksha Chawla, ENT, came second and Dr Arshpreet Kaur, IHBT, and Dr Aseem Gumber, MS, bagged third position.
A skit was also presented by PG residents and awareness talks were given by ICNs in the medical OPDs. Dr Rama Gupta, Dr Jyoti Chaudhary, Dr Meenal Gupta and the residents of microbiology department coordinated the event.
