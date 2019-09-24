Delhi govt asks Centre to supply five truckloads of onions daily

cities

New Delhi: The Delhi government has requested the Centre to supply five truckloads of onions daily to the national capital with a view to check the exponential price rise of the produce, food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain said Tuesday.

The average retail price of onions, a common base ingredient of most Indian dishes, has risen sharply over the past week, as the seasonal shortage worsened following floods in several onion-growing states. In cities, including Delhi and Gurugram, prices have doubled per kilo, prompting worries among residents that they could rise further.

Minister Hussain held a meeting on the issue on Tuesday and reviewed the steps being taken by the Delhi government for procurement and distribution of onions at affordable prices.

“The Delhi government is shortly going to sell onions at a highly subsidised rate of ₹23.90 per kg from its 390 fair price shops (FPSs) and 80 mobile vans. We have already floated a short-term tender for shortlisting transporters for bringing onions from NAFED godowns to fair price shops and for sale through mobile vans. The tender is likely to be finalised by October 4,” the minister said in a statement.

The chief secretary has directed the market intelligence cell of the food department to increase vigil against hoarders and keep a close watch on the retail price of onions over the next 15 to 20 days.

The commissioner, food and civil supplies, said officials are stepping up enforcement action against hoarders, black-marketers and profiteers of onions by regular inspections of mandis, markets, and godowns.

