Delhi govt asks Centre to use bio-decomoposer in Punjab, Haryana

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider the use of the bio-decomoposer technology developed by Pusa scientists to tackle the problem of continuing stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab.

“A 15-member impact assessment committee has ascertained the effectiveness of the decomposer spray in turning stubble into compost and providing a solution to farmers in Delhi. The findings of the committee report have been submitted to the CAQM as well on Monday,” said Rai at a press conference.

Rai said the bio-decomoposer used on 22,000 acres of land in Delhi turned 90% crop residue into manure within 15-20 days.

Rai said that high pollution levels from stubble burning contributed to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the capital over the last 15 days. “The pollution situation has been critical in the city over the past many days. We need to find a permanent solution to this problem. We urge the CAQM to spray the bio-decomoposer solution in the states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan considering its success in Delhi,” the minister said.

He said the solution is cost-effective and has been provided to farmers free of cost.

“The central government gives a subsidy to help farmers buy (stubble-cutting ) machines. But the farmers themselves are supposed to pay a major part. This is why the farmers avoid buying these machines and burn stubble. If all states follow the Delhi government’s model, then sprinkling of this stubble-burning solution can happen in half of what the central government spends in providing subsidies on the machines,” Rai said.

