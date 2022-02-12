2 years after pandemic closure, Delhi Metro yet to restart feeder bus service

Almost two years after it was shut on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, the feeder bus service of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is yet to resume completely in the national capital. The DMRC has formed a committee to resolve the financial issue it has with private bus operators so that the fleet of 174 feeder buses can be pressed into service at the earliest to provide commuters with last-mile connectivity.

Before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March 2020, the DMRC, through private bus operators, used to provide last-mile connectivity between residential areas and Metro stations on 34 routes. But since last August, the service is available only on three routes and that too provided by electric feeder buses that the DMRC introduced. However, commuters said they want the full service back, especially now that all commercial activities, offices and schools have resumed.

While the Metro resumed train operations in September 2020, five months after the first lockdown, it didn’t restart the feeder service, as bus operators asked DMRC for a viability gap funding, which is a financial assistance to make up for the loss incurred on account of the Delhi government allowing free travel to women on DTC buses.

Prasanna Patwardhan, owner of Prasanna Purple mobility solutions, a feeder operator said, “After the free travel for women was announced, our income reduced by 50%... We can’t provide the service while incurring losses.”

When contacted, Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said, “...a department heads level committee has been formed to look into the modalities. The resumption of service shall be based on the recommendations of the committee.”

He further said, “As of now, 25 electric feeder buses are currently operational on three routes. They were operationalised last August and more electric buses are expected to be operationalised by next month.”

Metro users, however, want feeder buses to resume full service at the earliest.

Amit Agarwal, a resident of Vasant Kunj and member of URJA (an association of RWAs), said, “The fact that feeder buses are not operational for nearly two years should have been looked into as a matter of concern. The Delhi government, which has a stake in DMRC, should look into this.”