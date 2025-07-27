Search
20-year-old found dead near bus stop in south Delhi

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 06:08 am IST

20 वर्षीय युवक मकबूल अखराम की शनिवार सुबह साउथ दिल्ली के बदरपुर बस स्टॉप के पास हत्या, पुलिस जांच कर रही है। कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई।

A 20-year-old man was killed with a blunt object near the Badarpur bus stop on Mathura Road in south Delhi, where his body was found early Saturday morning, police said. Investigators are probing possibilities such as robbery going wrong or personal enmity. No arrest was made in the case till late Saturday evening.

Investigators are probing possibilities such as robbery going wrong or personal enmity. No arrest was made in the case till late Saturday evening. (Representational image)
The victim was identified as Makbul Akram, a resident of Shyam Colony in Faridabad, Haryana.

A police patrolling team spotted the dead body at 4.35am. The man was bleeding from the back of the head. Police rushed him to the AIIMS trauma centre where he was declared brought dead, officers said.

Akram was unemployed and his family said that he left home at 8am on Friday to look for a job, police said. His brother last spoke to him at 10pm, police said. “We are trying to find out what happened with him between 10pm on Friday and 4.30am on Saturday,” said an officer.

News / Cities / Delhi / 20-year-old found dead near bus stop in south Delhi
