Awanish Kumar appointed as Delhi's new excise commissioner

The Delhi government on Thursday appointed 2014-batch IAS officer Awanish Kumar as the new excise commissioner with immediate effect, the services department said in an order on Thursday. Awanish Kumar’s appointment is significant as the government plans to finalise its new excise policy. (Representational/Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)

Awanish’s appointment is significant as the government plans to finalise its new excise policy. He previously served as the director of training and technical education and higher education.

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Multiple reshuffles among executive officers Delhi’s former excise commissioner Ravi Jha was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh last month, leaving the post vacant.

In another key reshuffle, 2006-batch IAS officer Rupesh Kumar Thakur, who was the health secretary and held the additional charge of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) chief executive officer (CEO), has been relieved of the health charge. His transfer comes amid an ACB probe into alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines, medical equipment and consumables worth hundreds of crores.

The government’s latest order also changes the assignments of several other officers.