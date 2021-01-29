Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk today: Know which routes to avoid
The Delhi Police will put several traffic restrictions in Delhi on Friday during the Beating Retreat ceremony at the historic Vijay Chowk. The traffic advisory issued by the police stated that curbs would be put in place between 2pm till 9.30pm and parking will be available for those who want to see the illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and “C” Hexagon after 7pm.
Vehicular movement would be restricted on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and ‘C’ hexagon, Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, the advisory said. Traffic would also be not allowed on the Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk.
Commuters had been advised to opt for alternative routes such as Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Ring Road, Rani Jhasi Road among others. The advisory added that buses will divert from their normal routes from 2pm to 9.30pm and entry and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat Metro stations will remain closed from 2pm to 6.30pm.
At this year’s beating retreat ceremony, a special new composition named ‘Swarnim Vijay’ will be featured to commemorate five decades of the country's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war. “The entry band will be a massed one with ‘Swarnim Vijay’ theme. It will be a special new composition to commemorate 50 years of victory of India in the 1971 war against Pakistan,” an official statement said.
A total of 15 military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions will be a part of the ceremony. Apart from these 15 bands, the Navy, the Air Force and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will have one band each. The ceremony which will have 26 musical performances will end with ‘Sare Jahan se Acha’.
Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.
Glimpsing into the work shift of Arvind Kumar — a showroom guard
The legislator then has to obtain a stay on the conviction to remain a member of the house -- a mere suspension of sentence or jail term will not suffice.
The government also opened 25 new vaccination sites in the city. Both central and south districts saw highest increase in the number of vaccination centres with four additional sites each.
The new amendments prohibit members of the party to flag concerns and share criticism regarding the party and the leadership in public domain.
At least 394 policemen were injured in violence at different spots in the city during the agitation.
Around 12pm, around 50 people gathered near the KMSC stage raising slogans against the farmers and demanding that the protest at Singhu border be cleared.
Hundreds of farmers climbed the ramparts of Red Fort after storming it, hoisted religious flags, resorted to vandalism, fought a pitched battle with the police, and threw some of them into trenches as dramatic scenes unfolded on Republic Day.
Protesters say they will not leave the site after officials served them a notice; large contingent of security forces gathers at venue
The officials privy to the investigation said Sidhu may not be in Delhi and could have already fled to Punjab or Haryana.
Police investigating "larger conspiracy" behind the violence on Republic Day; 44 look-out circulars also issued against leaders so that they don't flee the country.
