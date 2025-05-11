Ceasefire or not, Delhi gears up for emergencies with readiness push

The Delhi government on Saturday continued its push towards preparing the national capital for any contingencies, with chief minister Rekha Gupta urging departments to enhance coordination and readiness even as tension between India and Pakistan appeared to have de-escalated by evening following a ceasefire announcement. Defence personnel patrolling the Raisina Hills of South and North Block on Saturday afternoon, prior to the announcement of ceasefire by both nation. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Hours before the ceasefire was declared, Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting with heads of major departments and instructed them to remain on alert, stressing that Delhi must be equipped for all emergencies — regardless of how the geopolitical situation unfolds.

“The government’s priority is to ensure the safety of every citizen and the uninterrupted availability of essential services,” Gupta said in a statement after the meeting. “All departments must adopt a coordinated, active strategy to respond swiftly in case of any emergency.”

Officials present at the meeting said that while the immediate threat appeared to have been abated, the administration had no plans to scale back its preparedness, especially as there were reports of ceasefire violations by Saturday night.

“We are treating this as a long-term necessity,” said a senior government official. “Preparedness cannot be reactive. The goal is to ensure we’re always ahead of the curve.”

Hospitals have been asked to maintain stockpiles of medicines and consumables, activate electrical backups for ICUs, and cancel all leaves for medical and paramedical staff. The Food and Civil Supplies Department was instructed to monitor inventory at ration shops and maintain steady petroleum and LPG reserves. Officials were told to safeguard supply chains and ensure that logistics do not falter even under duress.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been tasked with ensuring uninterrupted water supply by deploying water tankers and securing power backups at all pumping stations and the power department was directed to prepare for outages and ensure critical services are never without electricity.

In a marked emphasis on evacuation planning, Gupta directed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to finalise protocols for emergency mobility, including route maps, fleet management plans, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for safe relocation of people from high-risk zones.

The Delhi Fire Services were placed on high alert and asked to coordinate with police and the revenue department to respond to fires, explosions or structural damage during potential emergencies. The education department was told to prepare schools and college campuses to function as temporary shelters, with logistical support from District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs).

Delhi currently has 170,000 registered Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs), up from 50,000 before the Covid-19 pandemic, and the revenue department has been asked to mobilise them in coordination with the 11 revenue districts, 33 zones, and 162 divisions they are organised into. Emergency shelters are being identified, and CDVs may be deployed to assist in relief operations.

Food and civil supplies minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reassured residents that there was no cause for alarm. “People should avoid panic buying. There is no shortage of essential commodities. Everything is under control,” he said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta are fully committed to safeguarding public welfare and ensuring all needs are met.”

Even with a ceasefire in place, officials say the next few days will be used to test systems, check redundancies, and close logistical gaps. “Being prepared is not about fear,” said the senior official. “It’s about responsibility.”