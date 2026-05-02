Constable held for key role in ₹50-lakh robbery, linked to 3 other cases

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police constable has been arrested for his alleged role in a ₹50.37 lakh robbery near Azad Market Chowk, north Delhi, last month, police said on Friday. The accused already has three cases registered against him, and the department will initiate dismissal proceedings against him, police said (Photo for representation)

The accused already has three cases registered against him, and the department will initiate dismissal proceedings against him, they said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north) Raja Banthia said the 38-year-old constable was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, the constable not only played a key role in “planning the robbery” but also received a substantial share of the stolen cash.

The DCP said the incident occurred on March 31 when the complainant and his colleague were transporting ₹50.37 lakh in cash in an autorickshaw from Kirti Nagar to Chandni Chowk. “Near the railway underpass at Azad Market Chowk, two men on a two-wheeler intercepted their vehicle while two others arrived on a motorcycle. The assailants assaulted the victims and fled with bags containing the cash,” the DCP said.

An FIR was registered at Bara Hindu Rao police station, and CCTV footage helped in tracking the motorcycle used in the crime, which led them to one of the accused, a resident of Karawal Nagar, who was apprehended, revealed the involvement of his four other associates and ₹8 lakh were recovered from his possession.

On April 5, two other accused were arrested, and police recovered a total of ₹12 lakh from them, the DCP said. On April 6, another accused was arrested using a facial recognition system, leading to the recovery of ₹2.5 lakh and a mobile phone purchased from the looted money.

Based on a tip-off, another accused was arrested on April 11, and ₹6 lakh was recovered from him. Later, on April 25, 2026, another accused was arrested, and ₹50,000, along with a mobile phone bought with the stolen cash, were recovered.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had arranged the meeting between the robbers and the constable, who allegedly asked him to “arrange people for executing the robbery”. He further told police that after the crime, he handed over ₹10.37 lakh to the constable near Lotus Temple, in the presence of another accused.

“The constable distributed part of the cash among the accused and retained a portion himself,” the DCP said.

The constable, a 2009 batch official, is currently posted in the 5th Battalion of the Delhi Police, and proceedings for his dismissal have been initiated.

When asked how Samay Singh was still serving despite three previous criminal cases, DCP (5th Battalion) Mahesh Kumar Barnwal said, “Three departmental enquiries were initiated against him, and one was concluded in which no one spoke against him. Two enquiries are pending. However, we are preparing a proposal for his dismissal after the recent case has come to light”.

The constable has been previously booked in a February 2022 case, registered at Chandni Mahal police station, on charges of kidnapping for ransom with common intention. In another case, registered in January, 2024, he was booked on charges of dacoity and theft with common intention at Paschim Vihar West police station. In December, 2024, another FIR was registered against him at Sarai Rohilla police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and of the Arms Act for an incident of armed robbery.

A senior police officer said that the accused was arrested in December 2024 and then released on bail in May 2025.