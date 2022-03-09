Cool in pool: Pet clubs, boardings in Gurugram set the party mode on

Rejoice, pet parents! Now that the city has reopened, you and your canine companions may enjoy a day at the pool, meet new friends, and have a pawsome time! Here’s all the deets of a few interesting hangouts that you can head to.

“To kick start summer, we are planning a buffet event for both humans and their furry babies where we will be having live cooking counters making fresh meals for both,” shares Atin Suri from My Pack Playground, sector 58, Gurugram. He adds, “They will get a chance to try different meat tasters and popsicles, which they usually can’t try at home. The evening will have a limited crowd. Also, in the coming months, around April, a rain dance party and pool party will be organised.”

The swimming pool for dogs at The Tail Club in Gurugram’s sector 59, which is slated to reopen next week, will be open according to summer hours. “We have actually expanded our pool size for dogs to allow them to have more fun, and we even have a huge open space for pets to play outside, leash free, while they socialise and enjoy grooming services,” says Sandeep Jhakar of the club, who adds, “We have a cafe with dishes for both people and pets on the menu.”

On the occasion of Holi, Rocks and Pebbles Dog Playcare in Gurugram’s sector 75 is hosting some unique events. “We are organising a pool party on the day of Holi,” says Vandana Saha of this dog park and boarding, adding “This will be a departure from traditional Holi celebrations, in which pets are typically kept home and protected from poisonous colours. We’re throwing a pet-friendly Holi party at an open pool with plenty of snacks for both pets and humans!

If you’re apprehensive about pool parties or have never experienced one, Animesh Katiyar of Fur Ball Story in Gurugram’s sector 63 assures you that “pool parties actually offer a lot more benefits aside from being enjoyable”. He adds, “Pool time stimulates the dog mentally and physically as well, keeping them fit. We have a one-acre dog farm with a swimming pool and an agility ground where dogs can run around and socialise with our trained dogs.” They also have “trainers who will teach dogs safe ways to socialise” for all those parents who adopted pets during the pandemic and were unable to adequately socialise their canines as a result. They are planning a summer pool party for pets and parents around this month’s end.

