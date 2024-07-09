Court refuses interim bail to Satyender Jain

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to grant interim bail to Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Jain was arrested by the federal probe agency on May 30, 2022 and was sent to Tihar Jail on June 13, the same year. (HT Photo)

Jain approached the court seeking interim bail for a period of four weeks on the ground that his wife has suffered a fracture in her leg and a cast has been applied for four weeks, rendering her unable to follow her daily pursuits and needs constant care and personal attention.

In his application, Jain further stated that his younger daughter is also suffering from certain medical conditions, for which she is undergoing treatment and is constantly under heavy medication, including sedatives, and requires constant medical attention that can be provided by him.

He added that there is no one else to take care of them apart from him as his elder daughter is married and has a seven-month-old child to take care of. Thus, Jain prayed to the court to grant him four-week interim bail.

After hearing the arguments of Jain as well as ED, special judge Rakesh Syal dismissed his application.

CBI filed a first information report (FIR) against the former minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in 2017 claiming that he had acquired assets between February 2015 and May 2017, which he could not account for.

ED filed a case against Jain based on CBI’s FIR, accusing him of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him and where he was holding shares while amassing disproportionate income.

According to ED, Jain transferred money to Kolkata through the hawala channel and got it back from dummy companies in the form of accommodation entries, even though he could not show the source of the money received.

Jain was arrested by the federal probe agency on May 30, 2022 and was sent to Tihar Jail on June 13, the same year. He was earlier granted bail by the trial court in the case registered by CBI in September 2019. He was earlier granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 26 last year, which ended on March 18 this year, after the Supreme Court rejected his plea for regular bail.