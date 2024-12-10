CPCB asks Delhi to act on Saidulajab forest encroachment

New Delhi A complaint over encroachment of forest land was filed with the National Green Tribunal this May. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

After a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)-led joint committee, on a complaint of encroachment, found only 6.2 bigha of land available against 19 bigha of a forest in Saidulajab, south Delhi, CPCB said it has written to Delhi’s principal chief conservator of forest and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take action against encroachment and remove waste dumped there.

CPCB was responding to a plea filed in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by the Corruption Removal Society NGO in May, alleging Khasra number 209 in Saket’s Saidulajab had been “captured by land mafia and constructions raised there were destroying the forest.”

On NGT’s directions, a joint committee was formed and a report was submitted in August. The committee comprises the member-secretary of CPCB and representatives from the Union environment ministry and Forest Survey of India. CPCB said the area was being used as a park and even though revenue records indicate this to be a forest area, there was no boundary pillar protecting the forest.

“Site visit confirmed the loss of tree canopy in the South-East portion of the Khasra. This loss has not been compensated by planting of tall plants, making the loss permanent,” CPCB said, adding that buildings extended onto the forest area and plastic waste was seen strewn.

CPCB said that accordingly, a direction was issued on December 9 to DPCC for clearing any waste dumped there, including construction and demolition waste, and ensuring no more waste or debris is dumped there.

“CPCB has also written a letter dated December 3 to the principal chief conservator of forest of Delhi to take necessary actions on the violations observed by the joint committee,” CPCB said, stating action can be taken under provisions of the Indian Forest Act and Forest Conservation Act.

The central agency also directed the environment department and the forest department to frame a reforestation plan for the area and ensure greening takes place, particularly in the southeast portion, where the loss of tree canopy has been observed.