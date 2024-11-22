Delhi assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ campaign

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a fortnight long election campaign titled ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ beginning November 25 ahead of the Delhi assembly election likely to be held in February 2025. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wants to stop all the free facilities in the national Capital. (PTI photo)

During the campaign, AAP leaders and workers have planned to hold 65,000 small public meetings across the national Capital’s 70 assembly constituencies apprising the public of their free services.

He said that the government is providing free electricity, water, healthcare, education, bus rides for women, and pilgrimage for the elderly.

“PM Narendra Modi has said on several occasions that Kejriwal gives ‘free ki revdi’ and it should be stopped.... BJP rules 20 states of the country but they do not provide any of these services to people in any of these states. If you vote for the BJP in Delhi election, the BJP will stop all these free services,” Kejriwal said while unveiling the campaign at AAP headquarters.

AAP has 59 seats in Delhi assembly while BJP has seven seats.

AAP got 62 seats in 2020 assembly election and the BJP got 8, but two AAP MLAs including Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar were recently disqualified under anti-defection laws for joining the BJP while AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from the assembly citing differences with the party.

BJP MLA from Badarpur Ramvir Singh Bidhuri resigned in June days after he was elected the MP of south Delhi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

AAP minister and Najafgarh MLA Kailash Gahlot also resigned recently but he is yet to be disqualified from the assembly.

The Delhi assembly elections are likely to be held in February as the current term of the assembly is set to expire on February 23, 2025.

The response of the BJP is awaited, and the story will be updated when it is received.