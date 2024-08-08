Delhi breathes cleanest air of 2024

The Capital breathed its cleanest air in nearly a year on Thursday, with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 53, which was only three points short of the “good” air category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This was the best air quality in the Capital since September 10, 2023, when an AQI of 45 (classified as “good”) was recorded, according to CPCB data. Dark clouds and light rainfall at Connaught Place. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Meteorology officials said Delhi was helped by good wind speed, up to 30kmph, and moderate showers over the past 24 hours. Forecasts show AQI is likely to remain “satisfactory (up to AQI of 99)” till Sunday, with light to moderate showers expected to continue in the region.

Experts said there is generally a washout effect during monsoon, with strong winds helping disperse gases too. “This improved air quality is mainly due to incessant rain during monsoon. This also provides a breather and the cleanest air of the year, before the winter pollution starts to impact Delhi again,” Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, the Centre for Science and Environment, said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung weather station, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 23.8mm of rainfall from Wednesday morning to Thursday evening.

Most other stations in Delhi recorded moderate rainfall till Thursday morning. The Palam weather station recorded 25.9mm of rainfall, the Lodhi Road weather station recorded 24.6mm of rainfall, the Mayur Vihar weather station recorded 45.6mm of rainfall and the Ayanagar weather station recorded 19.9mm of rainfall.

The Najafgarh weather station, however, recorded heavy rainfall, of 87.5mm, as of Thursday morning.

“Some rain was recorded in the early hours of Thursday, with patchy rain seen during the day as well. Some parts recorded intense showers for a short period too,” an IMD official said.

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI of 51 to 100 is classified as “satisfactory”, AQI of 101 to 200 as “moderate”, AQI of 201 to 300 as “poor”, AQI of 301 to 400 as “very poor” and AQI over 400 as “severe”. An AQI of 50 or lower is classified as “good”, but Delhi has yet to record a “good” air day this year. The lowest AQI this year, prior to Thursday, was 56, on both June 7 and June 8.

The IMD forecast light rain in Delhi on Friday, with light to moderate showers and a yellow alert in place for both Saturday and Sunday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology, a private weather forecasting company, said no significant change in weather is expected till Sunday, with Delhi to add more to its monthly rainfall total. “Light to moderate rain will continue, with skies remaining overcast. This should help air quality too,” he said.

Till 5.30pm on Thursday, Delhi recorded a monthly rainfall total of 138.1mm, against the monthly average of 233.1mm for August.

Forecasts by the Centre’s early warning system (EWS) for Delhi, meanwhile, said the air quality would remain “satisfactory” till August 11 due to more rainfall.