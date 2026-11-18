The Delhi government’s cabinet, in a meeting held on Tuesday, cleared three key proposals pertaining to the inclusion of transgender persons and their families under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), grants for modernisation of Pollution Checking Centres (PCC), and finalisation of the schedule for the upcoming winter session of the Delhi Assembly.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the decision to bring the transgender community under the Ayushman Bharat scheme reflects the commitment to ensure that no section of society is denied access to quality healthcare because of economic or social circumstances.

“The initiative will help community members avoid financial difficulties while seeking treatment and enable them to access cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals across the country. The government’s endeavour is to ensure that every citizen has access to dignified and quality healthcare without discrimination,” she said.

Under the scheme, eligible transgender beneficiaries and their families will receive health cover of up to ₹10 lakh every year, including specialised treatment for serious illnesses requiring hospitalisation. “Beneficiaries will be able to access 1,961 treatment packages and procedures across 27 medical specialities at hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme across the country. The health cover will comprise ₹5 lakh provided by the Central government and an additional ₹5 lakh contributed by the Delhi government,” Gupta said.

The government has identified around 5,656 transgender persons in Delhi as potential beneficiaries. “Beneficiaries will be identified through the verified list maintained by the Delhi government’s revenue department. Individuals must possess a valid transgender identity certificate issued by the district magistrate,” an official said.

Gupta said families often face considerable financial difficulties when dealing with serious illnesses. “The health cover of ₹10 lakh will help provide financial security. The government also aims to reduce discrimination against the transgender community in access to healthcare,” she added.

The cabinet also approved a one-time financial grant of ₹1 lakh to eligible PCCs, the CM said. “Eligible PCCs will now receive a one-time financial grant of ₹1 lakh to upgrade and modernise their infrastructure,” she said. There are approximately 800 such centres in Delhi.

Winter Session from Dec 18 to Dec 23

The cabinet also finalised the dates for the winter session of the Delhi Assembly, which will be held from December 18 to 23. Gupta said serious and meaningful discussions regarding important issues related to Delhi’s development and public welfare schemes would take place during the session. “The government is committed to making necessary decisions, prioritising public interest above all else, and implementing them effectively,” she added.