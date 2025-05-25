Delhi court permits NIA to take custody of CRPF jawan on charges of espionage

A Delhi court on Friday allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take the custody of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan caught on espionage charges for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan’s intelligence officers in lieu of money. Following the expiry of the custody period, the jawan will be produced before the court next on June 6. (Representative file photo)

The order followed the arrest of CRPF jawan by NIA on May 21 as part of the agency’s nationwide crackdown following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 civilians lost their lives. The case is being probed by NIA.

Special judge (NIA) Chanderjit Singh of Patiala House Courts said, “The allegations affect the national security as well as lives of citizens visiting India and Indian citizens.”

The court granted NIA 15-day custody to gather further details with regard to the information passed on by the jawan and his links across the border.

While the hearing of the case was held in-camera, a copy of the order, seen by HT, indicated that the CRPF jawan had shared information about Indian security operations and installations to Pakistan’s intelligence officers over the past few months.

In his six-page order, Special Judge Chanderjit Singh noted how senior CRPF officers questioned the jawan on May 17 based on “information regarding an exchange of information between him and anti-state elements” and handed him over to NIA on May 21, when he was formally arrested.

The accused has been booked under sections 15 (pertaining to terror act), 16 (punishment for terror act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy and related acts) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The judge said, “Armed forces are the pillar on the basis of which strength and security of the nation is measured and is dependent upon. Any attempt to violate it in such manner which may lead to irreparable damage is an issue which requires investigation”.

Section 43-D of UAPA, which addresses the investigation period and bail conditions for the accused allows the NIA to obtain police custody of an accused for up to 30 days.