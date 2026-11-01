Delhi govt asks schools to take measures for mitigating pollution impact

The Delhi government has directed schools across the city to take steps to mitigate the impact of air pollution, such as encouraging students to use public transport, avoiding construction and sprinkling water in open areas. The notice is part of the government’s Winter Action Plan for 2026-27. (Archive)

“The heads of schools should take the following steps -- sprinkle water in open areas of school to control dust, use public transport to control air pollution, enhance green patch area in the school, install a proper and efficient ventilation system throughout the premises to ensure the air remains pure and clean, and implement Grap (Graded Response Action Plan) measures to mitigate air pollution,” a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on October 29 stated.

The notice is part of the government’s Winter Action Plan for 2026-27.

Heads of schools told HT they have suggested a list of measures to parents to promote responsible commuting, including carpooling and use of school and public transport.

Mount Abu School’s principal Jyoti Arora said that while a list of directions has been issued to parents and students, the administration has also taken steps to ensure the campus is safe. “We have started regular water sprinkling on the campus. Additional directions have been given to the caretaking staff to refrain from burning waste within the premises,” Arora said. “We are telling students not to burn firecrackers,” she added.

Principal of south Delhi’s The Indian School, Tania Joshi said, “We are considering installing air purifiers in the classrooms.”