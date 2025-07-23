Delhi govt extends EV policy till next March, new policy in making

The Delhi government has extended the current Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy till March 31, 2026 or until the notification of a new policy, whichever is earlier, officials said. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under chief minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi secretariat on Tuesday. The cabinet meeting at Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Delhi EV Policy was introduced in 2020 expired in August 2023 and, has ben extended multiple times since then. Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that there was a need for broader dialogue and public participation to develop a future-ready, inclusive and stronger EV policy.

“The extension will enable the transport department to conduct comprehensive consultations with all stakeholders — including citizens, industry leaders, academic experts, environmental groups and both public and private institutions. These discussions will focus on enhancing EV charging infrastructure, reviewing existing incentives and subsidies, establishing robust e-waste and battery disposal mechanisms and clearly defining public-private roles in Delhi’s evolving EV ecosystem,” said Singh.

The new EV policy will align closely with the Delhi government’s ‘Green Delhi’ vision, aiming to transform the capital into a model of clean, sustainable urban mobility, officials said.

“With several new provisions in the pipeline, the revised policy will introduce stronger, more future-ready frameworks to accelerate EV adoption, strengthen charging infrastructure, promote innovation, and ensure environmental accountability,” Singh said.

The Delhi cabinet had discussed the EV policy on April 15 but did not approve the proposal in the draft policy that suggested phasing out CNG auto-rickshaws and fossil fuel-based two-wheelers in the next two years, among other things. The draft proposal for the next EV policy suggested 100% EV uptake in Delhi in the next three years, phasing out CNG-powered three-wheelers and replacing them with electric auto rickshaws by August 2025. Similarly, the draft also suggested that petrol, diesel and CNG two-wheeler registration will not be allowed after August 15, 2026.

The minister said that the subsidy cap on cheaper EVs is likely to be retained in the revised policy.

“The first draft had suggested that subsidies will be capped at EVs that cost less than ₹25 lakh, while the costlier ones will have to pay applicable taxes. This move is aimed at ensuring that manufacturers make more affordable EV options available for the public,” said Pankaj Singh.