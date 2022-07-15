Delhi govt to launch policy promoting alternatives to banned plastic items

New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon be launching a new policy to promote alternatives to the 19 banned single-use plastic (SUP) which will incentivise the adoption of existing alternatives and also act as an incentive scheme for development of new technologies and alternatives to these banned items. While for existing alternatives, the government is likely to offer incentives that are either sales-based, production-linked or in the form of GST reimbursement, the government will also be supporting eight startups initially for a year for developing new alternatives or technologies to deal with the banned SUP items.

K.S Jayachandran, Special Secretary, Environment department said the policy was still being drafted and will be finalised after stakeholder consultation is complete.

“We are in the drafting stage for an incentive scheme for alternatives to single-use plastic which could be in the form of three options for which we are carrying out stakeholder consultation. It could be either linked to sales-based incentives, be an incentive scheme linked to the production of these alternatives or number three, we could reimburse 50% of the GST for these alternatives,” he said. Jayachandran was speaking at an event held on Thursday by the environmental NGO Toxics Link, on ‘Microplastics - A Global Pollutant’.

For newer technologies or solutions being developed, he said the government is planning the ‘Green Delhi Startup Challenge’ which will be in collaboration with IIT Delhi and will be looking to provide incentives.

“This is to incubate and mentor new startups who can actually come up with new technologies for alternatives to single-use plastic,” he added.

As per the Delhi government’s plans, initially, eight such start-ups will be supported by them for a period of one year. “The policy is still being formulated,” an official said, stating stakeholders were being consulted for the process.

A total of 19 SUP items were banned in Delhi from July 1 onwards, same as for the rest of the country, with penalties being imposed on violators from July 11 onwards. So far, a fine amount of ₹1.38 crore has been imposed on those found to still be selling, buying, manufacturing or stocking these prohibited items.

The banned SUP list includes ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks made of plastic, thermocol for decoration, plastic cutlery including spoons, glasses straws and plates; plastic cigarette packs, plastic stirrers and PVC banners less than 100 microns in thickness. Other banned items also include plastic films around invitation cards and plastic wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes.

As per an assessment carried out by Delhi’s environment department in 2020, Delhi generates 1,060 tonnes per day of plastic, which is roughly 10.10% of the total municipal solid waste generation. Out of this, 587 tonnes per day was single-use plastic. Based on this assessment, the department says Delhi is roughly generating 632 tonnes per day of SUP in the year 2022, which needs to be gradually phased out.

The Delhi government had earlier held a three day fair at the Thyagaraj Stadium from July 1-3, where alternatives to the banned SUP items were showcased, with Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai also announcing that a Green Startup Policy was in the works. “For those involved in the production of the banned SUPs, the government is bringing a new green startup policy so they can join the business of alternatives to these banned items and the government will also provide them assistance for this switch,” Rai had said.