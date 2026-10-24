Delhi govt to urbanise 48 villages for coordinated development

New Delhi The Delhi government took the decision under Section 507(a) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to bring the villages’ legal status in line with Delhi’s expanding urban landscape. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government has decided to urbanise 48 villages for planned development and improving coordination among civic agencies to better infrastructure and basic amenities in these areas, officials aware of the developments said on Friday.

The 48 villages include Bakoli, Hamidpur, Palla, Singhola, Auchandi, Mungeshpur, Shahpur Garhi, Jagatpur, Sultanpur Majra, Fatehpur Beri, Chandan Hola, Ghumanhera, Jhatikara, Bijwasan, Dhansa, Galibpur, Issapur, Kair, Mundela Kalan, Mundela Khurd, Chak Chilla, Pur Shahdara, Sabapur Delhi, Jagatpur Shahdara and Jafrabad, among others.

Officials said that the Delhi government, under chief minister Rekha Gupta, took the decision under Section 507(a) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to bring the villages’ legal status in line with Delhi’s expanding urban landscape and provide a framework for assessing their future development needs, officials said.

The government said the concerned departments and civic agencies would take further action in accordance with statutory provisions, approved plans and available resources.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move would help improve planning for roads, water supply, sewerage, drainage, sanitation and other civic amenities, while ensuring balanced and inclusive development. “Delhi’s development needs to be addressed in a systematic manner while preserving the cultural heritage and identity of its villages,” she said.

The urbanisation process will also facilitate the assessment of development opportunities in line with the Draft Master Plan 2041. However, infrastructure projects, changes in land use and construction activities will remain subject to applicable regulations, approved plans and statutory permissions, officials said.

The government said the change in status would provide greater clarity on the legal and administrative framework applicable to the villages and help the departments concerned coordinate future development plans.

The decision is expected to provide a basis for more coordinated planning of civic infrastructure in the identified villages, though the actual implementation of development projects will depend on subsequent approvals and planning processes, officials said.