Delhi Metro graffiti accused says he was impressed by Kejriwal but…

33-year-old Ankit Goyal, arrested by police on Wednesday, for allegedly writing threatening graffiti against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inside Delhi Metro stations, has been granted bail by a court. After getting bail in the case, Goyal said that he had no intention of being famous. He said he is miffed with how Kejriwal has been running the government in Delhi since he came to power after riding on the popularity of Anna Hazare movement. He said he was disturbed by the involvement of Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) in various alleged scams. 33-year-old Ankit Goyal, who was arrested by police on Wednesday for allegedly writing threatening graffiti against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inside Delhi Metro stations, said that he had no intention of being famous.(ANI)

While extending apology to Delhi CM for his words, Goyal said crores of rupees should not have been spent on Kejriwal bungalow but rather on building roads, education and development.

"I have no intention of being famous...I am a government employee, working as a manager at a public service bank... I have been very impressed with Kejriwal as he has been IRS...I support the ideology of the Aam Aadmi Party but I do not support the things which came in between the campaign and the running government of Kejriwal...I apologise for the abusive words which I wrote on the walls of the Delhi Metro. ₹45 crore must not be spent on your (Kejriwal) bungalow...They must be spent on roads, education, development of New Delhi...I am not behind any party no party is behind me...," said Ankit Goyal after getting bail, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Goyal is accused of writing threatening graffiti against Kejriwal inside Delhi's Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar metro stations. According to the police, he is a resident of Baraeli. He is not associated with any political party, the police sources added, reported news agency ANI.

Goyal's graffiti led to a controversy and a war of words between the AAP and the BJP. AAP MP Sanjay Singh had alleged that the BJP was involved in the matter.

"The BJP has been in a state of panic ever since Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail. The BJP is now plotting to launch a deadly attack on Arvind Kejriwal. This conspiracy is being conducted directly from the Prime Minister's Office. A threat of attack on Kejriwal ji has been written at Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations," Sanjay Singh had said.