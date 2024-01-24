Delhi: Minimum temperature recorded at 8.3°C ; AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3°C, - a degree above normal, on Wednesday with the national Capital seeing moderate fog in the early hours of the day. The minimum temperature stood at 6.9°C on Tuesday. The average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 392 (very poor) at 9am. (ANI photo)

The lowest visibility of 200 metres was recorded at Safdarjung till 9:30am, which impacted both flight and train operations.

Meanwhile, the average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 392 (very poor) at 9am -- nine points below the ‘severe’ threshold of 401. It was 368 (very poor) a day earlier at 4pm.

Delhi has only recorded one ‘severe’ air day this month - on January 14, when the average AQI shot up to 447.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said cold wave conditions have abated in the region, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 18°C.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thursday, forecasting moderate to dense fog in the early hours of the day.

The IMD classifies fog as ‘shallow’ when visibility is between 500 and 1000 metres; ‘moderate’ when it is between 200 and 500 metres; ‘dense’ when it is between 50 and 200 metres and ‘very dense’ when it is 50 metres or lower.

On Wednesday, over 10 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport, with no diversions or cancellations taking place.

Meanwhile, a total of 24 trains were running late by over an hour, Northern Railway said.